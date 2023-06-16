'If the evidence is conclusive...'; Ashwin opens up on counter-reviewing a DRS during TNPL

Why you are reading this: After missing out in the WTC Final against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin is back on the cricketing field. The veteran spinner is captaining the Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL 2023. On Wednesday, during a match against Ba11sy Trichy, Ashwin was seen animated on the field with the umpire. Following the match, Ashwin explained what made him lose his cool.

3 Things you need to know:

Ravichandran Ashwin is back after being sidelined in The WTC 2023 Final

Ashwin is the captain of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) side Dindigul Dragons

Ashwin indulged in a heated argument with the on-field umpire

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy: What transpired in the match?

During the 13th over of the Ba11sy Trichy innings, Ashwin thought he got his man when the on-field umpire adjudged R Rajkumar out. However, the batsman sent the decision upstairs where it was found that the ball had not contacted the bat. The umpire then reversed the decision. Upon witnessing the replays, Ashwin cut out a frustrated figure and took his referral. Similar reviews were once again showcased and the decision remained unchanged.

The decision however did not affect the result of the game, as after containing Trichy to a mere total of 120 runs, Dragons got the victory within the 15 overs of the game. R Ashwin's side won the match by 6 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy was given the man of the match award.

Ashwin reveals why he reviewed the decision

Following the culmination of the match, Ashwin opened up on why he sent the decision up again. He stated that he was not convinced with the decision and hence used his referral and hoped that the TV umpire would bring some other angles into perspective. Here's what he said after the match.

“When I saw it on the big screen I felt…see DRS is new to this competition. Generally, the spike comes a little ahead of the bat even if there’s an edge. So that’s why if the evidence is conclusive only then you can overturn the decision. Overturning it was…I was not quite happy so that’s why I reviewed it again, thinking maybe they will look at from another angle, that’s all,” Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.