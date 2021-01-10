Cricket Australia Apologises As India's Siraj, Bumraj Racially Abused Twice; No Action Yet

Cricket Australia issued a statement after Indian players were subjected to racist taunts by a section of the crowd in the ongoing third Test at Sydney, on day 3 as well as day 4 of play. The association asserted that it followed a 'zero-tolerance policy' to all forms of discrimination as it acknowledged the abuse faced by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. They also 'unreservedly' apologised to the Indian team.

Cricket Australia issues statement on racism in Test vs India

“Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday,” read the statement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and security officers after Siraj and Bumrah were subjected to racism on day 3 of the Test.

A BCCI official in the know of developments termed the behaviour as "unacceptable" and supported the players, as per ANI.

"The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances," the official said.

He added, "The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable,"

On day 4, Siraj was once again racially abused by some spectators. Play was halted briefly as the pacer along with his captain Ajinkya Rahane informed the umpires, after which the perpetrators were asked to leave the stadium.

The Sydney Cricket Ground had previously been at the heat of proceedings over racism when the Indian team threatened to pull out of the tour, after Harbhajan Singh was accused of racially abusing Andrew Symonds in January 2008.

India vs Australia third test

Australia was in command on day 4 of the third Test as they set India a target of 406. Aided by half-centuries by Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the hosts declared their score a 312/6. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had taken India to 28/0 at the time of publishing this story.

