Cricket Australia Offer Nathan Lyon Update As The Spinner Injures Himself In The 2nd Test

Australia is currently locking horns with England at Lord's in the second Test of Ashes. Riding on Steve Smith's 32nd century Australia posted a massive 416 runs in the first inning. In reply, England finished day 2 at 278 for 4 with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook unbeaten at the crease.

Nathan Lyon injured during second Ashes Test, Cricket Australia issued an update

The Australian side has suffered a tremendous jolt as Nathan Lyon left the field due to an injury on the second day of the 2nd Test. The off-spinner injured himself during a fielding effort and had to be attended to by the team physio before leaving the field. Lyon's absence could prove to be vital, as England seems to have an upper hand after closing in on the lead posted by the visitors at the Lord's.

Cricket Australia issued an update that the player injured his right calf in the proceedings and will be further assessed after the match. Cricket.com.au, which is Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, issued a statement on Twitter:

Nathan Lyon leaves the field with the physio after sprinting in for a catch.

Update from the Australian team: Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf injury while fielding in the final session today. He will be further assessed after play #Ashes https://t.co/2lXggLE0Vh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2023

Lyon became the sixth cricketer and the first-ever bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches. The off-spinner is also just four wickets away from making his entry into the 500-wicket club. He played a vital role in the first Test and it remains to be seen whether he makes it to the ground on the third day of this Test.