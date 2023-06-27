'I Am Deeply Sorry': Ben Stokes Reacts On Emerging Reports Of Discrimination In Cricket

Ashes 2023: Racism in sports has been a massive dent for athletes around the country. An Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report revealed how discrimination and racism have infested English cricket. There have been a number of cases in which inequalities have been found.

3 things you need to know

Azeem Rafiq complained that he encountered racism during his stint at Yorkshire

England will host Australia in the second Test at Lord's

Australia won the first test at Edgbaston

Ben Stokes is sorry for rapid discrimination in English cricket

Ben Stokes insisted he is 'deeply sorry' for the rapid discrimination people faced in English cricket. A recent report revealed the damned condition of English cricket where racism and discrimination have been a part and parcel in the last several years. On the eve of the second Test Stokes spoke out following the publication of the report. He said, "Just before I go, I want to make it clear I have not read the report as it only came out last night.

💬 "The game I love, and millions worldwide love, should be enjoyed without fear of discrimination or judgement."



🎙️ @BenStokes38#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BzSZGKCy7Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2023

Ben Stokes in a post match press conference said:

To the people involved in the game who have been made to feel unwelcome or unaccepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences. Cricket is a game that needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts because without diversity, this game would not be where it is at today. As a sport, we need to learn from past mistakes and do all we can to make people feel safe and be themselves at every level. I have been an England player since 2011 and I feel very fortunate to have been a part of some incredibly diverse teams and love how everyone has a different story to tell. We must go further and be more inclusive and diverse because the game I love - and millions worldwide love - should be enjoyed without fear of discrimination or judgement whether that be due to your upbringing, race or gender. As I said earlier, everyone has a different story to tell. I am Ben Stokes, born in New Zealand, a state-educated pupil who dropped out of school at 16 with one GCSE in PE. I needed help with the spelling and grammar in this speech and I am currently sitting here as the England men's Test captain. It is clear there is so much more the game has to do and as players we really want to be a part of that to ensure this is truly a sport for everyone

England trail Australia 1-0 in the five match Test series. Interestingly for the second Test match, England have selected only seamers and it remains to be seen if they benefit from this decision. England were heavily criticized for their surprise declaration on the first day of the inaugural Ashes Test match but they are still expected to play a fiery brand of cricket going forward in the series.