Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Chahal Wish Fans A Merry Christmas

The cricket fraternity had come forward to express Christmas greetings to their fans on Wednesday. It included the likes of both the former as well as current players. The current bunch of players included those representing India and playing domestic cricket.

Cricket fraternity expresses Christmas wishes to fans

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar came forward and to express his Christmas greetings to the fans. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Master Blaster wrote that may this Christmas bring lots of happiness to everyone's hearts and homes and he hoped everyone to have a wonderful time with their family and friends.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🎄.

May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts ♥ and homes🏠 . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. 🎁❄ pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2019

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward and wrote that may this lovely festival of Joy bring along with it love, peace, hope, happiness & harmony in abundance to each one of us.

Merry Christmas to everyone. May this lovely festival of Joy bring along with it love, peace, hope , happiness & harmony in abundance to each one of us. #MerryChristmas — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 25, 2019

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to the micro-blogging site and wished all the fans. The wrist-spinner had also posted an image of himself and his Indian team-mates celebrating Christmas which was supposedly taken after their final T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 24, 2017.

One of Team India's reliable Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane had also come forward to wish the fans on the occasion of Christmas. At the same time, the Mumbai cricketer had also posted an image of him having worn the Santa Claus hat.

Veteran batsman Manoj Tiwary who was not picked by any of the franchises during the second straight IPL auctions also celebrated Christmas. Taking to social media, Tiwary wrote that may everyone's homes be filled with the joy of the Christmas season. He had also posted an image of himself where he was seen posing ahead of a huge X' mas tree at his residence.

