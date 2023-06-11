Cricket legend hails 'Key man' Kohli ahead of day 5 of WTC final; 'there is daylight...'

The WTC Final between India vs Australia is in its final stage as Day 5 is about to begin in a couple of hours. It is a big day for both the teams as the winner will lift the prestigious Test mace. Australia currently have an edge over India in the match as a score of 444 has never been chased before. India on the other hand might fancy their chances as at the end of Day 4 Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli went unbeaten after building a solid partnership. On the supposed closing day the pair would start from 164/3 and would look to get the remaining 280 runs.

Whether it is an achievable task or not is what remains to be seen, however, India has a precedent of Gabba with them. At Gabba India secured a historic win, chasing 327 on the final day. While this time the target is approximately 150 runs more than what it was in Australia two years back, but according to a former England cricketer India has a "key man" who can pull it off for India.

Nasser Hussain highlights the role 'key man Kohli' could play on Day 5 of WTC Final

Talking to ICC Nasser Hussain, contemplated the chances of India in the WTC Final and highlighted that the role of Virat Kohli would be prominent. Hussain pointed out the incredible record that Virat Kohli has while chasing and stated that if there's one player who can lead a run chase in any format then it is surely Virat Kohli. Here's what he said.

"If there is one player in world cricket that you want in a run chase in any format, it is Virat Kohli", Hussain said on the ICC’s Digital Daily after day 4 of the WTC Final. In run chases, in the history of the game, there is Virat Kohli, there is daylight and then there is the rest. He is always going to be the key man.”

While Virat Kohli could hold the key to India's victory, Ajinkya Rhane, who is currently at the other end, might also turn out to be equally important. So, will Kohli and Rahane continue to build a solid stand and take India towards victory? All to look forward to as Day 5 is about to begin.