Cricket South Africa's 'entire' Board Resigns Ahead Of England Tour On Government Orders

Soon after acting President Beresford Williams and others resigned on Sunday, the remaining members of the Cricket South Africa board have also resigned. This means that the entire Cricket South Africa board, which consisted of about 10 members, has now stepped down from their positions. The news of the latest South African cricket crisis comes at a time when the South Africa vs England 2020 series is scheduled to begin from mid-November.

Following the Members’ Council meeting held yesterday, 25 October 2020, the Members’ Council received and accepted resignations from Board members. pic.twitter.com/S739CFsFww — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020

All members of Cricket South Africa board resign

The mass resignation began after acting President Beresford Williams, four other non-independent members and one independent member Dheven Dharmalingam stood down from their respective positions after a meeting on Sunday. The resignations were triggered by an ultimatum given by Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who conveyed his intention to intervene in the running of Cricket South Africa unless the board committed to governance reforms by October 27. In a statement explaining the mass resignations, Cricket South Africa revealed that one of the strategies discussed to solve the South African cricket crisis required the entire board to step down for the best interest of the board and cricket as a whole.

After many members resigned on Sunday, the other non-independent director, Zola Thamae, and the three remaining independents, Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, Marius Schoeman and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile resigned by Monday as well. The CSA in a statement disclosed that all independent and non-independent Directors have now resigned in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa.

As mentioned in Friday's press statement, the CSA Board met this week & discussed various strategies that would best position CSA. One of these approaches was that if the Board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA & cricket as a whole, the Board would then do so. pic.twitter.com/0ZWPCymtpL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 25, 2020

After the resignation of the entire board, an interim steering committee will be put in charge of Cricket South Africa according to the instructions of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). Till the committee is formulated, Rihan Richards will serve as the President of the Members' Council. He will constitute a four-member board with Thamae, Donovan May and John Mogodi.

South Africa vs England 2020 series and other activities to remain unaffected

READ: Proteas and @LionsCricketSA batsman Temba Bavuma says the defending #4DaySeries champions are “in the zone” and ready to return to the pitch when the new domestic season kick-starts next Monday.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/OSpMhuGdz9#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/95uDZvyjrl — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020

Despite the ongoing South African cricket crisis, the country’s domestic and international fixtures are set to go as scheduled. The country’s four-day competition is set to start next week, while Quinton de Kock’s men will be hosting England for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs later this year. Media reports also suggested that the board is in talks with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia to complete the summer’s fixtures. Despite the turmoil, Graeme Smith is expected to continue as Director of Cricket, while Mark Boucher will continue his term as the men’s team’s head coach.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

