Cricket World Cup 2023: Top-scorers Of Tournament In Each World Cup Since 1975

The 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup is knocking on the doors with 10 teams all set to lock horns against each other in the cricketing extravaganza that will take place in India from October 5 to November 19. As cricket enthusiasts worldwide gear up for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, it's an opportune time to reflect on the legacy of this prestigious tournament.

Top run-scorers in each edition of the ODI World Cup

Since its inaugural edition in 1975, the ODI World Cup has witnessed unforgettable moments, record-breaking performances, and the emergence of cricketing legends. Among the many records and statistics that define the history of this competition, one of the most notable is the list of top scorers in each tournament. Let's take a journey through the years and celebrate the batsmen who left an indelible mark on the ODI World Cup.

1975 - England: Glenn Turner (New Zealand) - 333 Runs

The first-ever ODI World Cup in 1975 saw New Zealand's Glenn Turner shine brightly as the top run-scorer. With 333 runs to his name, Turner set the standard for excellence in the inaugural tournament.

1979 - England: Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) - 253 Runs

In 1979, it was Gordon Greenidge from the West Indies who dominated the batting charts with 253 runs, contributing significantly to his team's victory.

1983 - England: David Gower (England) - 384 Runs

England's David Gower was the standout performer in the 1983 World Cup, amassing 384 runs, although it was India who claimed the championship that year.

1987 - India and Pakistan: Graham Gooch (England) - 471 Runs

Graham Gooch was the leading run-scorer in the 1987 World Cup, a tournament co-hosted by India and Pakistan. His impressive tally of 471 runs showcased his exceptional batting skills.

1992 - Australia and New Zealand: Martin Crowe (New Zealand) - 456 Runs

Martin Crowe dominated the 1992 World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, with 456 runs, earning admiration from cricket fans worldwide.

1996 - India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 523 Runs

The 1996 World Cup in the subcontinent witnessed the emergence of a young Sachin Tendulkar, who left an indelible mark with his remarkable 523 runs.

1999 - England: Rahul Dravid (India) - 461 Runs

In the 1999 World Cup, Rahul Dravid was India's batting mainstay, accumulating 461 runs and establishing himself as one of the world's finest batsmen.

2003 - South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 673 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar amassed an astonishing 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup, setting a record that still stands as the highest run tally in a single tournament.

2007 - West Indies: Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 659 Runs

Australia's Matthew Hayden was the top scorer in the 2007 edition of the World Cup, making a significant contribution to his team's victory.

2011 - India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 500 Runs

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 2011 World Cup, showcasing his exceptional skills at the crease.

2015 - Australia and New Zealand: Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 547 Runs

In the 2015 World Cup, Martin Guptill of New Zealand took center stage with 547 runs, captivating cricket fans with his explosive batting.

2019 - England: Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 Runs

The most recent edition of the World Cup in 2019 featured Rohit Sharma of India as the top scorer, amassing an impressive 648 runs.

Who becomes the top run scorer of Cricket World Cup in 2023?

Any of the top three batters in teams' lineups who can maintain their performance throughout the World Cup will end up as the top run scorer of the tournament. However, it is very possible that an opener will win the title. Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill will be competing fiercely. Fans will always support players like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Babar Azam, who are better batsmen than most batters, and they will continue to compete for the trophy of leading run scorer of the World Cup 2023.

