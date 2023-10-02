ODI World Cup 2023: Player Of The Tournament Of Each World Cup Since 1975

With the most awaited event in international cricket just three days away, Jos Buttler-led England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament. A total of 1,32,000 spectators will sit at one place in the world's largest cricket stadium and witness the repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final. England on one end will look forward to defend their title, whereas the Kiwis will be aiming to win their maiden ODI World Cup title.

A complete team effort is needed to win any sort of tournament. However, throughout the team's campaign, one player leaves his impact on the whole tournament. Such players are greeted with the Player of the Tournament award. As the ODI World Cup 2023 is just a few days away, a look at the list of all cricketers to win the Player of the Tournament award from the ODI World Cup 1992.

Martin Crowe in 1992: The former Kiwi skipper helped his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament and scored a total of 456 runs from nine innings. Crowe was the highest run scorer of the 1992 Benson and Hedges Cup and hence was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in 1992. Sanath Jayasuriya in 1996: The aggressive left-handed Sri Lankan opener played an important role in the team's maiden ODI World Cup win. Jayasuriya scored a total of 281 runs with the bat and also picked up 6 wickets with the ball. Hence the player was adjudged the Player of the Tournament award in the year 1996. Lance Klusener in 1999: The Proteas all-rounder scored a total of 221 runs with the bat and picked up 17 wickets with the ball in the 1999 ODI World Cup. However, he was only able to take the South African team to the semi-finals of the World Cup but was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Sachin Tendulkar in 2003: The Indian legend has played the most ODI World Cup matches and is also the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament. Tendulkar scored 673 runs from 11 innings and became the highest run scorer in the 2003 ODI World Cup. However, Sachin was not able to help India win the title and the team eventually lost to Australia in the finals. Glenn McGrath in 2007: The legendary pacer picked up 26 wickets from 11 matches of the ODI World Cup 2007 and hence was adjudged with the Player of the Tournament award. He also played an important role in Australia's consecutive third 50-over World Cup win. Yuvraj Singh in 2011: The Indian team under the leadership of MS Dhoni ended its 28-year-old wait of winning an ODI World Cup and defeated Sri Lanka in the finals. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament award as the latter scored 362 runs and picked up 11 wickets with a fifer. Mitchell Starc in 2015: Australia won their fifth ODI World Cup title in the year 2015 under Michael Clarke. Pacer Mitchell Starc played an important role in the team's success and picked up 22 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 3.50 to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Kane Williamson in 2019: The Kiwi captain played some key knocks for his team in the 2019 ODI World Cup and took them over the line single-handedly. Williamson scored 578 runs from nine matches but could help New Zealand win their maiden ODI World Cup title and lost to England in the finals.

Who becomes the Player of the Tournament in 2023?

The ODI World Cup 2023 will feature plenty of modern-day stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and many more. The 2023 edition of the tournament is expected to produce a lot of thrilling matches and it is very hard to predict who will win the Player of the Tournament award at the end of the competition.