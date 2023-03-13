RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the prestigious Oscar award for the 'Best Original Song' category on Sunday night and became the biggest talking point for the entire nation. While reactions to the massive milestone overflowed from all corners, the cricketing world also hailed RRR for conquering the movie universe and going on to attain the highest glory in showbiz. A few cricketing personalities put out their thoughts on Twitter, while several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also jumped in.

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his Twitter handle and celebrated India winning two awards at the Oscars 2023. He said, “Two Oscars for INDIA. WOHOOOOOOO. TWO WOMEN helmed it for #ElephantWhisperers and it's India's FIRST ever PRODUCTION winning an OSCAR. RRR wins for original song. Well done @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @guneetm Proud Indian #Oscars2023 #Oscars95”.

The Elephant Whispers, India roars.



Congratulations to the entire team of the newest Oscar winning Documentary Short Film from India and to the makers of the song Naatu Naatu for winning the Best Original Song. Both are huge achievements!#Oscars #RRR#TheElephantWhisperers pic.twitter.com/WOXlN1cVKN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also hailed the makers of both projects and said, “Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers win the #Oscar An incredibly proud moment for the creative geniuses our wonderful country has. Jai Hind”. IPL teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also revealed their reactions on the same.

An incredibly proud moment for the creative geniuses our wonderful country has. 🥳🥳👏👏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 13, 2023



“Oscar Fire Idhi @RRRMovie making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Original Song category #NaatuNaatu wins the Oscar for the best Original Song #Oscars95,” SRH tweeted. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said, “Jumbo MoRRRning India!”. It is worth mentioning that RRR went on to become a global hit following its release in 2022 and 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for the 'Best Original Song' at the iconic Golden Globe Awards.

Congratulations to the fabulous RRR team 👏 Historic moment! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 13, 2023

Oscar Fire Idhi 🔥@RRRMovie making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Original Song category 😍#NaatuNaatu wins the Oscar for the best Original Song 💪 #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0VXuAipIhy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023