'Crowds Most Likely To Be Allowed At T20 World Cup In Australia': CA Interim CEO Hockley

Throwing his weight behind the possibility of the ICC T20 World Cup taking place this year, Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley has stated that there is a high chance that crowds might be allowed for the World Cup games in October. Hockley, who recently replaced Kevin Roberts, has informed that the board has got 'much more understanding' recently and crowds are 'most likely' to come back. However, he added that the biggest challenge is getting 15 teams into the country.

"We’ve got much more understanding about this (crowds during games) in recent weeks, is crowds are most likely to come back before international travel. Our biggest challenge is getting 15 teams into the country. If I compare it with the prospect of a bilateral tour, you’re talking about bringing one team in and then playing individual matches. But the prospect of bringing 15 teams in and having six or seven teams in one city at the same time, it’s a much more complex exercise," Hockley told Cricket Australia.

While the ICC is yet to reach a consensus on the schedule of the marquee event, the Australia Sports Ministry is hopeful of 'going ahead' with the tournament. Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck has stated that the federal government is still looking forward to the host the tournament and the response to coronavirus situation in the country has led the government to be hopeful of hosting the tournament.

ICC defers decision till July

Meanwhile, the ICC has deferred its decision on the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until July. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ICC Board expressed its desire to continue its evaluation of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 with stakeholders such as governments. The contingency planning process shall evaluate health and safety among other considerations to ensure that a decision is taken in the best interests of the sport.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney stressed that the health and well-being of everyone was the top priority at this juncture. He exuded confidence in the ICC taking a well-informed decision after holding consultations with member nations, players, broadcasters, partners, and governments. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November 2020.

