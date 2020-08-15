CSK's Michael Hussey Reveals 'ideal' Batting Position For MS Dhoni Ahead Of IPL 2020

Being the first side to hold a camp in the run-up to the IPL 2020 in UAE, Chennai Super Kings are already raring to go on the field. The MS Dhoni-led side has gathered in Chennai to hold a camp before they board the flight to the Middle East. Amidst preparations, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has hinted at the batting position that skipper MS Dhoni will fill in the upcoming tournament.

Hussey believes that the number four position will be 'ideal' for the skipper. Dhoni, who usually bats down the middle-order, has often scored big whenever he has promoted himself up. Incidentally, Dhoni's first international century also came when he was promoted to bat at number three. Despite affirming that MS Dhoni would be ideal for the number four position, Hussey also added that the team will have to adapt as per the situation.

“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey told the New Indian Express.

'We have a well-balanced team': Hussey

With the IPL moving to UAE, CSK will enjoy an added advantage with their squad being already stocked up with spinners which will benefit from the turning pitches their. The Men in Yellow enjoy the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir as well. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has placed his bets on the MS Dhoni-led side to win the IPL 2020 as they the conditions in UAE will be the 'best suited' to them.

“Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions,” Hussey said in the same interview.

IPL 2020 in UAE

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

