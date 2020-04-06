Shahid Afridi Trolls Andrew Symonds After Hitting Massive Six In 2005 ODI, Watch Video

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen to have ever played international cricket. The former Pakistan skipper had a penchant of hitting huge sixes. He also holds the record for hitting the most number of hits over the fence. On Sunday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to take a jibe at former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds after a video of the former Pakistan captain hitting a six of Symonds went viral online.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Suggested MS Dhoni's Promotion In World Cup 2011 Final: Virender Sehwag

Shahid Afridi sixes: Former Pakistan captain mocks Andrew Symonds after old video goes viral

On Sunday, a video of Shahid Afridi hitting a mammoth six of Andrew Symonds vent viral on Twitter. The footage was from the match between Australia and Pakistan in 2005 tri-series at the WACA in Perth. Chasing 266 for victory, Pakistan were in a spot of bother before Shahid Afridi's breezy 13 ball-30 ensured that Pakistan won the clash by three wickets. Afridi replied to the video and took a jibe at Andrew Symonds claiming he wanted to show Symonds who the bigger six-hitter was.

Also Read: 'Heartwarming': Yuvraj Singh Hails Policemen For Sharing Food With Man Amid Lockdown

Just wanted to show my friend Symonds who was the bigger hitter 😉 https://t.co/NkwptihgGL — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 5, 2020

Shahid Afridi sixes: Pakistan all-rounder smashes a mammoth six of Andrew Symonds in 2005; WATCH video

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Urges For Unity In This Day Of Solidarity; Reveals Pledge For PM CARES Fund

Yuvraj Singh contributes to Shahid Afridi's COVID relief fund

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh extended his support to Shahid Afridi's fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. While Afridi called the all-rounder a 'pillar of support', Yuvraj Singh faced severe backlash from netizens for contributing to Afridi's fund. The former RCB batsman later cleared the air and stated that his intention was to support the people of their respective countries and apologised if he hurt anybody's sentiments. Yuvraj added that he is an Indian and will always 'bleed blue' and stand for humanity.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag's Love & Respect For Cows Evident In Heartwarming 'Gau Seva' Video; WATCH