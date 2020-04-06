Virat Kohli: Top 5 Noble Causes The Indian Cricket Captain Supports Till Date

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen and one of the all-time legends of the game. The prolific run-scorer is also well-known for pledging his support to many noble causes like charity, donations and for endorsing the importance of philanthropic work. Let's take a look at his top five instances of philanthropy, which the cricketer still supports to this date.

Also Read | Netizens Hail Virat Kohli Donation For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Virat Kohli donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

In wake of the coronavirus crisis across India, Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently pledged to donate an unspecified amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra. Though unverified, this figure is said to be ₹1.5 crore each from the celebrity couple as per multiple media reports. Apart from his donation to the cause, the cricketer also took to Twitter and urged fellow Indian citizens to stay indoors until the lockdown remains in effect.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Helping underprivileged kids

The Indian captain started a charity foundation called Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF) in March 2013. To this date, the organisation has been helping underprivileged kids through funds raised from charity events. He stated that his foundation collaborates with certain Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s) to raise funds for the underprivileged kids among several other philanthropic works.

Also Read | Virat Kohli donation: Ishant Sharma Follows Skipper Kohli, Donates Undisclosed Amount To PM CARES Fund

Hosting a charity ball in London

During the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, Virat Kohli hosted a charity ball for the Justice and Care organisation. The purpose of the event was to raise funds in a fight against human trafficking. The proceeds from the charity went in providing proper medical care, education and the rehabilitation of victims.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Donation: Couple Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Athlete Development Programme (ADP)

Apart from helping underprivileged kids, Kohli also helps to groom budding athletes to achieve their dreams. He launched the Athlete Development Programme (ADP) in 2017 which identifies young sporting talents and helps them with training, nutrition and fitness. These are often athletes who come from middle class or poor backgrounds or don't have the ideal training facilities for their respective sports or games. Table tennis star Swastika Ghosh, golfer Aadil Bedi and swimmer Shivani Kataria are just some of the many athletes who have benefitted from the programme.

Also Read | Virat Kohli donation: Anil Kumble Follows Kohli's Lead By Not Disclosing PM's Relief Fund Donation Amount

Aiding an Old Age Home

In April 2016, the VKF joined hands with ABIL Foundation to help a Pune-based Old Age Home ‘Abhalmaya’. During the Indian Premier League 2017 (IPL 2017), the cricketer made a surprise visit to the Old Age Home before Royal Challengers Bangalore’s clash against the Rising Pune Supergiant. He also pledged to support the home financially.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Donation and Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Virat Kohli net worth

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (USD $118.5 million) as of FY 2019-20, a lot of which comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,000) per year. The Virat Kohli salary figure is around ₹24 crore (USD $3.2 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as well.

Also Read | Virat Kohli donation: Anil Kumble Follows Kohli's Lead By Not Disclosing PM's Relief Fund Donation Amount