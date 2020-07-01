CSK Calls For Removal Of Chinese-backed Sponsors In IPL For Sake Of National Interests

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season continues to remain indefinitely postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, there is speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering staging the tournament sometime later this year. Amidst the ongoing ‘China Ban in India’ movement and the political tensions between the two countries, the BCCI recently claimed that it is reconsidering their sponsorship deal with VIVO, a China-based mobile manufacturing company.

China Ban in India: CSK all in for BCCI to reconsider their VIVO IPL deal

The Indian government, who recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, has found some backing through a popular IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). During an interaction with the PTI, a CSK official recently spoke about their stance on the ongoing ‘China Ban in India’ movement and VIVO IPL deal. The official stated that BCCI should end their IPL 2020 sponsorship deal with VIVO, even though it will have severe financial consequences. The official also added that CSK as a franchise will back the Indian government and said that if there is anything that can be done for the sake of the nation, then 'it should be done'.

CSK star Harbhajan Singh recently also expressed his desire for the IPL to not have Chinese sponsors as the IPL is a big brand in itself and does not 'need' their support for its success. CSK’s strong stance towards the VIVO IPL deal comes days after it suspended its team doctor over his insensitive remarks towards the death of Indian soldiers by mocking the PM Cares Fund. The India-China war two weeks ago was a huge catalyst for the ‘China Ban in India’ movement, which resulted in the Indian government banning 59 Chinese apps in India on Monday.

China Ban in India: Impact of political fallout on VIVO IPL deal

VIVO retained its IPL sponsorship rights in December 2019 in a deal worth a record Rs. 2,199 crore ($288 million). Ever since the Indian and Chinese army clashed at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 and 16, Indian fans are calling for the removal of VIVO as IPL 2020 title sponsors.

IPL 2020 updates and comeback of CSK veteran MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and CSK. Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and CSK captain MS Dhoni’s return to competitive cricket through IPL 2020 was one of the most talked-about aspects of the now-postponed tournament.

Image credits: IPL Twitter