CSK CEO Opens Up About MS Dhoni's Emotions Post-IPL 2023 Win, 'He Was Hurt At Failing'

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni looked in good touch with the bat in the IPL 2023 and used to play 5 to six balls in the end. In this period, Dhoni used to hit 3 to 4 sixes and gave his team the much-needed finish they needed at the end. However, the Indian legend failed to score in the Indian Premier League 2023 Final and got out for a golden duck.

The team needed ten runs off the last two balls, and on strike was Ravindra Jadeja. The Chennai Super Kings dressing room was tensed and especially MS Dhoni. However, Jadeja took his team home by hitting a six and a four off the last two balls of GT pacer Mohit Sharma and took his team to a memorable win.

MS Dhoni who is generally known to be calm and composed during every pressure situation and has also not been seen crying during any match on the cricket field. However, the 41-year-old also could control his emotions and was left in tears after the team's memorable win. Though, there is still a question mark why did Dhoni cry after winning the IPL 2023 Final?

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has come up with an answer to this question and said that the legendary wicketkeeper batsman was not able to fulfill his responsibility on a much-needed day. Dhoni was angry with himself and that was the main reason he cried after the team's win in the finals. Speaking to ESPNcrickinfo, Viswanathan said,

When Rayudu got us in that position with 21 needed off 14 balls, I think MS Dhoni must have felt bad when he got out on the very first ball. He would have finished the match. Given his skills, he would have finished the game in a spectacular manner. But when he was dismissed, he might have felt that 'I could not fulfill my responsibility'. He must have felt 'what if we come so close and lose from here'. We all knew Jadeja was there, but still. When 10 were needed off the last two balls and Jadeja hit a six which was very difficult to hit, we believed. Because defending the winning run off the last ball is definitely going to be tough, no matter who the bowler is. But as usual Jadeja capitalised, and it was a dream come true for CSK. This is one reason why Dhoni also showed his feelings.

However, this might have been the last Indian Premier League match of MS Dhoni, though he has promised that he will try his best to return in the next season.