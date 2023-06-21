CSK CEO Unveils Actual Details Of Ravindra Jadeja's Banter With Fans During IPL 2023

Why You Are Reading This: Ravindra Jadeja was one of the key personalities behind Chennai Super Kings’ bid to win their 5th Indian Premier League title in the 2023 edition. The star all-rounder hit the winning runs for CSK in the much-anticipated final against Gujarat Titans and helped his team script history. However, the season was not all smooth sailing for the 34-year-old as he found himself in a speculated banter with the CSK fans.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ravindra Jadeja complained about fans cheering for him to get out during IPL 2023

Jadeja stepped down from CSK’s captaincy role midway through the 2022 season

IPL 2023 was Ravindra Jadeja’s fifth title win with the MS Dhoni-led side

What actually happened between the fans and Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2023?

IPL 2023 witnessed CSK and MS Dhoni fans travelling to every venue where the team played and filling the stadiums in support of the legendary player. Oftentimes, the crowd was seen cheering the CSK batsmen when they got dismissed, in hopes of seeing MS Dhoni walk out to bat. Jadeja expressed his feelings on the same during a post-match interview and also put out a cryptic tweet that read, “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will.”

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently opened up on the same to ESPNcricinfo. “As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, and Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can’t click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes,” Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

“In a way, he may have felt hurt”

“In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn’t complain about it even though he put out a tweet. It’s all part and parcel of the game,” the CSK CEO added.

Viswanathan then spoke about a viral video after CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph, where he was seen speaking to Jadeja. The CSK CEO clarified that he was just talking to the all-rounder and was not pacifying him. “We didn’t have any other discussion. Everyone knows in a team environment, what happens in the dressing room, no one is privy to it outside. We don’t have any problem. He always had high respect for Dhoni,” he added.

Viswanathan concluded his thoughts by pointing out that Jadeja himself dedicated his knock in the IPL 2023 final to Dhoni, which reflects the respect he has for the legendary Indian captain.