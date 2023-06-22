Rohit Sharma To Be Replaced As Test Captain? Bold Predictions For India Squad For WI Tour

Why you're reading this: India lost its second consecutive World Test Championship final despite qualifying for the summit clash in both editions. Australia defeated India in the final of WTC 2021-23 by a huge margin of 209 runs. Senior members of the Indian team including captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsmen Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to put up a fight in a highly-important match for the country.

3 things you need to know

India's top order has consistently failed to perform on the big stage in the past couple of years

Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane have not been steady contributors

Apart from the WTC final, India also lost a few other major international events such as the 2022 T20 World Cup

India tour of West Indies: Bold predictions on India's squad

Rohit Sharma may be replaced as Test captain: The India team skipper could be dropped as India's Test captain due to the team's poor performances in the recent past. India lost the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, and WTC final 2023 under Rohit's captaincy. The age is also not on Rohit's side either as he will turn 38 by the time the next WTC final arrives.

Selectors may drop some senior players: Indian selectors may drop some of the senior players from the Test squad including the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli is also growing old but he is not as inconsistent as some of his other teammates. Rahane performed well in the first innings of the WTC final 2023 but selectors might start looking past him.

India may see a new wicketkeeper: India went with KS Bharat as the primary wicketkeeper in the WTC final in the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, Bharat failed to grab the opportunity with both hands as he did not do well with the bat in both innings of the WTC final. India may see a new wicketkeeper for the West Indies series. Ishan Kishan is one of the options.

India may also see a new opener: If the selectors decide to drop Rohit Sharma as Test captain, they might go ahead and exclude him from the squad as well. India will need a new opener if that happens. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the players who may get an opportunity to play their debut Test against the West Indies.

India are slated to lock horns against the West Indies in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The Test series is scheduled to start on July 12. India are yet to announce the squad for the West Indies tour.

