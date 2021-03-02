CSK IPL 2021 Training Camp Venue And Dates Disclosed, Team Comments On MS Dhoni's Presence

The BCCI is currently mulling over the schedule and venues for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). As the COVID-19 situation deteriorates in India with each passing day, the board has been a fix. While the BCCI is exploring all the possible options for the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to hold their team camp from March 11 in Chennai. Notably, CSK captain MS Dhoni will also be joining the camp from day one itself.

CSK camp to get underway from March 11 in Chennai: Reports

While speaking to InsideSport, a CSK official said confirmed the news and said that they are expecting all players to start coming in batches. He also disclosed the fact that skipper MS Dhoni will be available and attending the camp from Day 1 as the players' availability should not be an issue. The official stated that they are very hopeful that the camp will successfully begin and they will strictly follow the same bio-bubble protocol and assured that no additional measures are required to be taken at this stage. He also said that the franchise has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the camp and all the participants will follow mandatory testing.

It is worth mentioning that two players of the Chennai contingent had tested positive for the ungodly coronavirus last year during the camp in the UAE which had put the BCCI, as well as, other teams in a fix. Speaking about the same, the official said that last year, it was unfortunate and they have learnt their lesson. He reckoned that this year they hope and pray nothing like that happens. The official opined that as of now, they don’t see any reason why additional measures should be taken because the franchise trusts their contingency and logistical plans.

CSK IPL 2021 auction analysis

CSK had a dismal IPL 2020 where they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history which is why they had to fill several loopholes ahead of the auction.

Chennai entered the auction with six vacant slots including a place for one overseas player and a purse of ₹19.90 crore. The three-time IPL champions were involved in a fierce bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to bag Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, however, it was the RCB who managed to get hold of him. Subsequently, CSK filled their only overseas slot by buying England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore.

Chennai's next pick was former Punjab player Krihsnappa Gowtham who was caught in the auction war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was CSK who entered the fray and roped him in by making a last moment bid. The K Gowtham IPL 2021 base price was ₹20 lakh. However, he was purchased by CSK for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. Notably, it also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time.

But the MS Dhoni-led franchise surprised everyone by buying India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara for ₹50 lakh. CSK were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal comes as a major a surprise considering he is a Test specialist. Pujara will now look to make the most of the opportunity presented to him. Chennai's other three picks were M Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C. Hari Nishaanth who were all bought at their base price of ₹20 lakh.

CSK IPL 2021 squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

