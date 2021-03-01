MS Dhoni And Co. NOT To Get Skoda As Sponsor, Will Myntra Replace Them In ₹22-23 CR Deal?

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings side have emerged to be one of the most celebrated teams in the the Indian Premier League. The franchise's tremendous following amongst the masses has made them a lucrative option for brands as well. However, they have faced a setback ahead of the upcoming edition as their deal with automobile giants, Skoda did not materialize.

IPL 2021: Myntra likely to come on board as main sponsors for CSK?

It was earlier reported that the Czech brand Skoda will be the principal sponsor for the Chennai Super Kings for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the brand has decided to back out from the deal due to unknown reasons. The Muthoot Group acted as the title sponsors for the CSK side for three years and had their logo on the team's iconic yellow jersey. However, surprisingly, even they had decided not to renew their sponsorship deal.

As confirmed by InsideSport, the franchise is likely to rope in Indian fashion e-commerce giant Myntra for the forthcoming season. The deal is slated to be around ₹22-23 crore, whereas the Skoda sponsorship would have reportedly fetched the franchise somewhere close to ₹25 crore. While CSK enjoys a massive fanbase, their underwhelming performance in the last season of the league could be one of the reasons why they are struggling to attract brands for IPL 2021.

CSK team 2021

The franchise failed to make an impact in the previous season of the T20 competition and finished at the penultimate position. In spite of an unsuccessful season, they have retained a majority of their core players, but have also parted ways with a number of prominent names. The three-time IPL champions also have signed six promising cricketers in the IPL auction, and they will be keen to put up a stronger show this time around. Moreover, they have also acquired the services of IPL veteran Robin Uthappa after trading him from Rajasthan in an all-cash deal.

CSK players retained:

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players purchased in IPL 2021 auction:

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

Image source: PTI

