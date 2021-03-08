CSK IPL Schedule: MS Dhoni And Co. To Kick Off IPL 2021 Season At The Wankhede On April 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Notably, after two years, the mega league will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta looks forward to IPL 2021 in India, says 'bio bubbles are a herculean task'

CSK team schedule: Yellow Army to kick off IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals

Every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues designated for the tournament during the league stage. There will be 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches & two teams will play 2 afternoon matches in the marquee tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule has been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing the commute and minimising risks involving contracting COVID-19. With just over a month for the tournament to get underway, here's a look at the Chennai Super Kings schedule for IPL 2021.

According to the CSK IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds the idea of conducting IPL 2021 behind closed doors

CSK IPL schedule

Date Match Venue Time April 10 CSK vs DC Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 16 PBKS vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 19 CSK vs RR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 21 KKR vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 25 CSK vs RCB Mumbai 3:30 PM (IST) April 28 CSK vs SRH Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 1 MI vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 5 RR vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 7 SRH vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 9 CSK vs PBKS Bengaluru 3:30 PM (IST) May 12 CSK vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 16 CSK vs MI Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 21 DC vs CSK Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 23 RCB vs CSK Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST)

ALSO READ | KKR team 2021 stars Harbhajan Singh & Pawan Negi share THIS remarkable Mar 3 co-incidence

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

ALSO READ | KKR IPL 2021 player Venkatesh Iyer breaks 8-year-old David Warner record in List A cricket

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.