CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Expresses Desire To Be More Economical, Rates Comeback '6/10'

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is among the few fast bowlers who are dominating the cricketing world today. Lungi Ngidi is known for his raw pace and the ability to hit the deck hard. Lungi Ngidi made an impressive debut against India at home last year by picking up a five-wicket haul to guide his team to victory and bag the Man of the Match award.

Lungi Ngidi dissatisfied with his performance

Lungi Ngidi is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in 2020 so far. However, the right-arm pacer has given himself a six out of 10 for his performance over the past summer and said that there is still room for improvement. Lungi Ngidi injured his hamstring during the Mzansi Super League in December due to which he was unable to play any of the four Tests at home. However, Ngidi played in all six T20Is and four of the five completed ODIs, finishing with 25 wickets in total.

The Proteas pacer said that if he had to rate his performance over the last summer, he would probably rate it at about a six. He added that it was good, but wasn't good enough. Ngidi further said there were a few games where he could have gone for a lot less runs. He also said that he picked up a few wickets and that's his job, so he was happy with that but it's not the finished product. He asserted that he still feels he can deliver a whole lot more and be a whole lot better.

Lungi Ngidi's T20I economy rate this year has been 10.6 while he gave away 5.67 runs an over in the ODIs. These are his highest economy rates over the three years of his international career.

Ngidi was set to play against India in the three-match ODI series but after the first match in Dharmashala got washed out, the series was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. Lungi Ngidi is a part of the CSK setup in IPL 2020 where he will play under MS Dhoni as they look to equal Mumbai Indians' haul of four IPL titles.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP