Virat Kohli Picks MS Dhoni As First Choice In His 'Kabaddi Team', Snubs Hardik Pandya

Indian captain Virat Kohli is among one of the most famous sportspersons around the world. The 31-year-old is a high-profile celebrity and is followed around almost everywhere he goes, especially in India. It's like everyone wants to have a piece of the Indian captain.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul comes up with sweet response to Virat Kohli's troll in latest 'Coffee' post

Virat Kohli picks MS Dhoni in his Kabaddi team, snubs Hardik Pandya

On Tuesday, July 7, the official Twitter handle of Pro Kabaddi, posted a snippet from a Virat Kohli interview as a tribute to MS Dhoni, who turned 39. Last year, during the Pro Kabaddi 2019, Virat Kohli attended the opening day of the Mumbai leg where U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan comprehensively while Jaipur Pink Panthers got the better of Bengal Warriors in a tight game. In an interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli was asked about who would be the seven players from his side that can form a kabaddi team.

Virat Kohli focused on strength and athleticism while picking his side. He named former India skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja as the first two picks. Virat Kohli then picked Umesh Yadav and Rishabh Pant stating that they are really strong. The RCB captain then picked Jasprit Bumrah stating that he can be useful with toe touch as he had the ability to bowl toe-crushing yorkers.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul comically trolled by Twitterati for drinking 'coffee' in latest photo

Virat Kohli went on to say that he is not even going to include himself because according to him all the guys he picked are stronger and more athletic than him. The Indian captain was unsure about the sixth player. However, he named KL Rahul as the final player in his Kabaddi team. What came as a surprise was Hardik Pandya's exclusion considering how athletic and strong he is.

Imagine birthday boy MS Dhoni's lightning pace on a kabaddi mat! 😍



Who would you pick as the 7th player in this team? #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/jG3EFPyJMD — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 7, 2020

Hardik Pandya's special visit to Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday

Sources close to Dhoni said that the former India captain celebrated his 39th Birthday along with his family, close relatives and few friends including Hardik Pandya at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. It was confirmed not to be 'grand celebration'. Hardik Pandya, who recently got married, specially flew from Baroda to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul admits to missing IPL badly this year, Chris Gayle says 'can't complain much'

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja honoured as India's 'Most Valuable Player of the 21st century' by Wisden

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER