MS Dhoni Forfeited 2011 Team Trip In Bengaluru Only Because Gary Kirsten Was Denied Entry

Former India captain MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains that Team India have had. The right-hander is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field which has often helped him take correct decisions in crunch moments. MS Dhoni also carried his team forward by instilling a sense of unity among them. That's why it doesn't come as a surprise that MS Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have won all three ICC trophies (T20 World Cup 2007, Cricket World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013).

Gary Kirsten reveals quality that made MS Dhoni a great leader

Now, former India coach Gary Kirsten has revealed the quality that made MS Dhoni a unique leader. Gary Kirsten opined that it was MS Dhoni's loyalty that marked him as a great leader. While speaking to The RK Show on YouTube, Gary Kirsten said that MS Dhoni is one of the most impressive people he has met. He added that MS Dhoni is a great leader of people, he’s got an incredible presence as a leader, but the most important thing is that he is loyal to everyone he is associated with on and off the field.

Gary Kirsten recalled an incident from just before the 2011 World Cup when the CSK captain had cancelled a team trip to a flight school because Dhoni was inform a day before the scheduled visit that the South Africans in the team’s coaching staff would not be allowed entry. Gary Kirsten said that he will never forget the incident just before the World Cup when the whole team was invited in Bangalore to go to the flight school.

Gary Kirsten further said that the team had a couple of foreigners in their support staff. He revealed that they got word back on the morning before the whole team was meant to go that the three South Africans, which were him, Paddy Upton and Eric Simmons, weren’t going to be allowed into the flight school because it was seen as a potential security risk. Gary Kirsten reckoned that after MS Dhoni got to know that the South African members from the team were not allowed, he cancelled the whole event.

Gary Kirsten revealed that MS Dhoni said they are his people and if they are not allowed, none of them will be going. Gary Kirsten mentioned that was what MS Dhoni is all about - loyalty. Gary Kirsten opined that Dhoni was very loyal to him and according to him, the veteran stumper saw it in him as well. He also said that there were times when they didn’t always win games and had some tough times but they would spend a lot of time, just one on one together, talking through, taking the team forward. He concluded saying that they built a strong relationship in the three years they had together.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ GREYMIND43