Dwayne Bravo Reveals The Cricketing Bond That He Shares With His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

West Indies icon and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has revealed the bond that he shares with his CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Bravo had played an integral role with his stellar all-round performance in the Yellow Army's 2018 IPL triumph.

'Always trusted me': Dwayne Bravo

"With CSK, there is a sense of family, it is not just a team, over the years the cricketers who have joined the team, they have developed a lot, I have played for other franchises as well, it's important that everyone should be on the same page," Bravo said during the session. "MS Dhoni has always trusted me and the coach Stephen Fleming also backs me. They allow me to be myself. I bowl in the death overs and sometimes I end up going for runs. CSK has always shown faith in my ability to bowl at the death. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent," he added.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

(With ANI Inputs)