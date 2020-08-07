CSK Players NOT To Take Families With Them For IPL 2020? Will Accommodation Be A Concern?

The countdown has begun for the biggest cricket extravaganza i.e. the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as all the teams are busy preparing to fly to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the tournament. Three-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will be the first team who are expected to arrive in the Gulf nation to play the IPL 2020.

While CSK would be setting up their base camp in Dubai, The Times of India has reported that the 'Yellow Army' led by MS Dhoni will be arriving for the tournament without their families. According to the report, the families will not be travelling with players at least in the initial part of the tournament. Recently, the BCCI issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) which said that the families of the players can accompany them but will have to follow the same biosecure protocols that has been set for the players.

IPL 2020: Where will CSK players stay?

The report further states that the CSK team and support staff will assemble on August 19 before taking a chartered flight to UAE. Upon arriving in UAE, the CSK team will be put up in a five-star hotel near the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, where the CSK team management will book two to three floors of the hotel with separate air conditioning ducts.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina on playing the tournament in UAE

CSK star player Suresh Raina recently shared his thoughts about playing the IPL 2020 in UAE. The left-handed batsman said that playing IPL 2020 in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pose a lot of new challenges for the players and clarity of thought would be key for a player to succeed.

Raina, while talking during the webinar after being named as the global brand ambassador for WTF Sports app, said that the IPL 2020 in the UAE will be played under different circumstances and also there is a lot of protocol from the ICC and at the same time, one will have to go through COVID-19 tests every two-three weeks.

IPL dates revealed

Coming to the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final being held on November 8. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to global COVID-19 issues.

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the MS Dhoni-led CSK. But the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning on 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

