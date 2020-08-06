IPL Teams Seek SOP Fixes; Want Shorter Quarantine, Scope To Meet Family & Sponsorship Work

With the 2020 edition of IPL all set to be played in the UAE and the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) issued, the franchises on Wednesday sought certain changes from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the SOP. Among the changes are a reduced quarantine period from six days to three days.

The franchises have cited the West Indies team which was allowed to start practising from day 3 of its arrival in the UK for its recent test series against England.

The franchises said, "We understand that the West Indies team were allowed to practice from day 3 of arrival in the UK, at the recently concluded test series vs England."

The franchises have asked, "are there ways to allow players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?"

The IPL 2020 is being planned in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The SOP of BCCI says players and the team staff will have to undergo testing on Day 1, 3, and 6 upon their arrival in UAE. If all three test reports are negative, players and the team staff will be given a go-ahead and will be allowed to enter and remain within the Bio-Secure Environment for the entire duration of IPL 2020. The Bio-Secure Environment called the 'Bubble' is where the players will conduct their training and stay for the entire IPL 2020.

"All individuals within a Bio-Secure Environment will be tested every fifth day throughout the IPL 2020 season," read document issued by BCCI.

The SOP says the families of the players can accompany them and will have to follow the same Bio-Secure protocols. Even the team owners need to follow the protocols, which means the families and team owners cannot interact with the players unless they are a part of the Bio-Secure Environment.

Therefore, the franchises have asked if there is any specific protocols that can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families as owners "will not be able to spend 3 months in a bubble."

Also, a concern is raised by the franchises who will have to stay in the bubble for over 80 days hence the franchises have asked if BCCI can consider SOPs for off-field activities such as playing other sports, team dinners, family dinners etc.

The franchises have raised queries about how to go about with the commercial commitments and activities related to sponsors and asked BCCI to consider SOPs for commercial activities such as shootings and the meetings associated with the commercial commitments.

(With ANI inputs, Image credits: PTI)

