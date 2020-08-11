CSK, Ravi Shastri Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes On Janmashtami 2020

The festival of Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with much fervour all over India. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with several special rituals, with the most famous being ‘Dahi Handi’, which involves the competition of breaking a pot full of curd. On Janmashtami 2020 several cricketers and teams wished their fans on the occasion.

IPL 2020 teams lead Janmashtami 2020 wishes

As they often say, it's all in the mind. So make the most of it. Happy #KrishnaJayanthi! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8bRN9d3fxI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 11, 2020

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to social media to make their Janmashtami 2020 wishes. Sharing an innovative wish, CSK while wishing fans on Janmashtami 2020 wrote that most of the things exist only in the mind, as they appealed fans to make most of it. CSK also shared a unique video which ended with a message that suggested that forms, shapes and limits are merely perceptions. Another IPL team, the Delhi Capitals wished fans on Janmashtami 2020 as well. Sharing a colourful poster which depicted the iconic ‘Dahi handi’ the Delhi Capitals while wishing everyone asked fans to celebrate safely and responsibly, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In a similar wish, Sunrisers Hyderabad along with a poster tweeted that they hoped the festival of Janmashtami will fill everyone’s life with joy, love and prosperity.

Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki ✊🏻🗣️#Janmashtami ki dher saari badhaiyaan, Dilliwalon 🥳



Celebrate safely and responsibly 👍🏻#HappyJanmashtami #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/3NHddSoEzA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 11, 2020

All the teams will be seen in action soon, with IPL 2020 scheduled to go underway from September 19. The 13th edition of the IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates. IPL 2020 is still searching for its title sponsor, however, after VIVO backed out of IPL 2020 due to the IPL sponsors controversy.

May the festival of Janmashtami fill your lives with joy, love and prosperity 🧡#HappyJanmashtami #janmashtami #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/l71dU6GZBj — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 11, 2020

Cricketers join in on Janmashtami 2020 wishes as well

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich your life and lead you to the path of virtue and righteousness 🙏 #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami #LordKrishna pic.twitter.com/kDRXku1waA — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2020

Not only IPL teams, but several cricketers also took to social media sites to wish the fans on Janmashtami 2020. Former cricketers like VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar and current coach Ravi Shastri were some of the cricketers who made their wishes on Twitter. While wishing fans a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami, the VVS Laxman tweeted that he hoped the blessings of Lord Krishna beautify each moment of everyone’s life like always. Echoing similar sentiments, Ravi Shastri tweeted that on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2020, he prayed that Lord Krishna enriches everyone’s life, and leads them to a path of virtue and greatness. Cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Krunal Pandya also made their wishes on Twitter. While Krunal Pandya asked everyone to be safe, Harbhajan Singh wished a happy Janmashtami 2020 to all his fans and their families.

Wishing everyone a #HappyJanmashtami today! Please do be safe 🙏 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 11, 2020

Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna… Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare… Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami! May the blessings of Lord Krishna beautify each moment of your life… this Janmashtami… and always. pic.twitter.com/NroH9IamLV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 11, 2020

Image Courtesy: twitter/ravishastriofc