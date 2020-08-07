CSK Star Deepak Chahar Plays PUBG While Cutting Birthday Cake? Sister Malti Thinks So

Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK bowler Deepak Chahar celebrated his birthday with his family. The player is due to fly to the United Arab Emirates soon, as he looks to play an important part in CSK’s IPL 2020 campaign. As the player turned 28 on Friday, wishes poured in for the bowler. The player’s sister, Malti Chahar, wished the cricketer online as well by revealing an interesting thing about Deepak Chahar.

Deepak Chahar birthday: Sister thinks CSK bowler plays PUBG all the time

Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar took to Instagram to wish her brother. Malti Chahar shared an adorable video in which the CSK bowler is seen cutting the cake with his family, while they sing the birthday song for him. The bowler is seen wearing a birthday cap, as he cuts a cake and blows out the candles. However, it was the caption written by Malti Chahar which attracted the attention of many.

While wishing Deepak Chahar on his birthday, his sister wrote that she wishes him all the happiness and success in the world, as well as a loving wife. Chahar’s sister also pointed out the fact that the player was wearing his headphones even while cutting his cake and got the attention of the viewers to the iPad which is visible in the video on the side. She pointed out how the popular mobile game PUBG is running in the background, as she cheekily wondered when will the game get banned.

After Malti Chahar’s claim, it is not surprising to know that Deepak Chahar is a PUBG fanatic as well. Several cricketers in the past have been known to play the multi-player game. Last year, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, revealed the names of the cricketers who love playing PUBG. The spinner disclosed that MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav are the best PUBG players in the Indian team.

The consequences of being truly, madly and Deeply in love with the white Cherry! #WhistlePodu #SuperBirthday 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Q5WPmp5q54 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 7, 2020

Deepak Chahar will next be seen in action when he dons the CSK jersey during IPL 2020. The pacer will be expected to play a crucial role for MS Dhoni’s men during the tournament, particularly with the new ball. The IPL dates were recently confirmed by the organizers, with IPL 2020 set to begin from September 19 and go on till November 10.

On the occasion of Deepak Chahar’s birthday, CSK’s social media handles wished the player as well. While making their Deepak Chahar birthday wishes, CSK also shared some of the bowling records held by the player.

