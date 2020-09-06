CSK Schedule For Dream11 IPL 2020, To Take On Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Much like all franchises, three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived to the desert country in August itself. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming CSK schedule as well.
As evidenced from the recently-announced CSK schedule, the CSK team will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament. While a majority of their players are in the UAE for some high-octane T20 action, the MS Dhoni-led side is set to miss the services of Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood in the first week of the tournament. Both cricketers are due to participate in September’s England vs Australia limited-overs series.
Additionally, seasoned CSK team campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. On the other hand, their skipper MS Dhoni is all set to make a return to the field after his sabbatical that began in July 2019. The legendary wicketkeeper's comeback into the CSK squad remains one of the most talked-about aspects for fans of the CSK team in the much-awaited season.
|
Match No.
|Match
|
Day and Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|1
|CSK vs MI
|Saturday, Sep 19
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|2
|CSK vs RR
|Tuesday, Sep 22
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|3
|CSK vs DC
|Friday, Sep 25
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|4
|CSK vs SRH
|Friday, Oct 2
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|5
|CSK vs KXIP
|Sunday, Oct 4
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6
|CSK vs KKR
|Wednesday, Oct 7
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|7
|CSK vs RCB
|Saturday, Oct 10
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|8
|CSK vs SRH
|Tuesday, Oct 13
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|9
|CSK vs DC
|Saturday, Oct 17
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|10
|CSK vs RR
|Monday, Oct 19
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|11
|CSK vs MI
|Friday, Oct 23
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|12
|CSK vs RCB
|Sunday, Oct 25
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|13
|CSK vs KKR
|Thursday, Oct 29
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|14
|CSK vs KXIP
|Sunday, Nov 1
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
