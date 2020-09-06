CSK Schedule For Dream11 IPL 2020, To Take On Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Much like all franchises, three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived to the desert country in August itself. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming CSK schedule as well.

Also Read | CSK Team CEO Says Ready To Play Mumbai Indians In IPL 2020 Season Opener

CSK schedule: BCCI releases CSK time table for IPL 2020

As evidenced from the recently-announced CSK schedule, the CSK team will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament. While a majority of their players are in the UAE for some high-octane T20 action, the MS Dhoni-led side is set to miss the services of Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood in the first week of the tournament. Both cricketers are due to participate in September’s England vs Australia limited-overs series.

Additionally, seasoned CSK team campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. On the other hand, their skipper MS Dhoni is all set to make a return to the field after his sabbatical that began in July 2019. The legendary wicketkeeper's comeback into the CSK squad remains one of the most talked-about aspects for fans of the CSK team in the much-awaited season.

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK Rubbish Rumours About Harbhajan Singh Missing This Year's Competition

CSK schedule: Here is a look at the entire CSK time table as released by the IPL Governing Council:

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Venue 1 CSK vs MI Saturday, Sep 19 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 2 CSK vs RR Tuesday, Sep 22 7:30 PM Sharjah 3 CSK vs DC Friday, Sep 25 7:30 PM Dubai 4 CSK vs SRH Friday, Oct 2 7:30 PM Dubai 5 CSK vs KXIP Sunday, Oct 4 7:30 PM Dubai 6 CSK vs KKR Wednesday, Oct 7 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 CSK vs RCB Saturday, Oct 10 7:30 PM Dubai 8 CSK vs SRH Tuesday, Oct 13 7:30 PM Dubai 9 CSK vs DC Saturday, Oct 17 7:30 PM Sharjah 10 CSK vs RR Monday, Oct 19 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 CSK vs MI Friday, Oct 23 7:30 PM Sharjah 12 CSK vs RCB Sunday, Oct 25 3:30 PM Dubai 13 CSK vs KKR Thursday, Oct 29 7:30 PM Dubai 14 CSK vs KXIP Sunday, Nov 1 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi

CSK squad: CSK players for IPL 2020

After the announcement of CSK schedule and CSK time table, here is a look at the entire list of CSK players for IPL 2020:

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Mantra For CSK Squad Success Revealed By Shane Watson for IPL 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK Squad Undergoes Second COVID Test, Likely To Begin Training From Sept 4

Image credits: CSK team from IPLT20.COM