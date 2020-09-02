MS Dhoni's Mantra For CSK's Success Revealed By Shane Watson Ahead Of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson recently praised the 3-time IPL champions and revealed his favourite memory in the two seasons he has spent with the franchise so far. While it is no secret that Watson considers CSK the best franchise he has ever played in, the burly Australian again revealed the philosophy that makes them special. In an interview posted CSK's official page, Watson extensively spoke about the inner workings of the franchise and captain MS Dhoni in particular.

Shane Watson recalls IPL 2018 game against MI and MS Dhoni's words for him

Shane Watson's favourite IPL memory with CSK so far was his first game with the franchise at the start of the 2018 IPL season. Bowling first, Watson took the important wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and newcomer Suryakumar Yadav. CSK were set a target of 166 by Mumbai Indians and after a brilliant bowling performance spearheaded by Hardik Pandya and Mayank Markande (appearing in his debut IPL game), CSK were tottering at 84 for 6.

The team was rescued from the brink of defeat after a brilliant performance by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who scored 68 runs off 30 balls, including seven 6s; a feat that won him the Man of the Match award that night. Kedar Jadhav, who came back to play despite having suffered an injury earlier in the innings, scored 10 runs in the final over to take his team across the finish line.

It was after the match that Watson recalled MS Dhoni telling him that Bravo's counterattack resembled the brand of cricket that CSK played as they never gave up irrespective of the situation of the game. CSK went on to win the title that year after a brilliant 117* off 57 balls from the eventual Player of the Match, Shane Watson in the final against SRH in Mumbai.

Shane Watson's IPL journey

A veteran of the IPL, Shane Watson was a part of the Rajasthan Royals, in the inaugural season of the league, back in 2008. Talking about his journey, Watson said that he loved his time playing under Shane Warne at the Royals, but that playing for CSK has been an amazing experience. Praising the way the team was run was Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni, he said that he felt embraced and trusted in the squad and feels fortunate to have played for such a great franchise.

Crisis-hit Chennai Super Kings eager get back on the field

Watson, along with the rest of the CSK players, is currently in quarantine in the UAE. After losing vice-captain Suresh Raina, who said that he will not be playing in the IPL 2020 due to 'personal reasons' and senior players like Harbhajan Singh and Josh Hazlewood rumoured to be in two minds about whether to join the COVID hit squad in Dubai, CSK will no doubt be looking forward to getting back on the field and building back the team. The team will start training from September 4 after their practice schedule was revised due to 13 members of the team contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.

Image Source: Shane Watson Twitter account