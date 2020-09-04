CSK CEO Declares Team Ready To Play Mumbai Indians In IPL 2020 Season Opener

Earlier reports had suggested that the rumoured Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 opening game could be under threat due to several members in the CSK camp testing positive for COVID-19. It was even reported that with Chennai Super Kings not in a position to take the field, Virat Kohli’s RCB will take its place in the IPL 2020 season opener. However, the latest comments made by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan seemed to have paved the way for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings curtain-raiser.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Commentators List Reportedly Finalised By BCCI, Sanjay Manjrekar Excluded

Ready for IPL 2020 opener: CSK CEO

Speaking to InsideSport, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that the franchise never had any problem playing the opening game of the IPL 2020. The CEO also confirmed that while the final decision will be made by the IPL Governing Council, CSK are ready to take on Mumbai Indians in the season opener. The InsideSport report also indicated that all the 13 members of the CSK camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, which included two players, have now tested negative. The negative test results were received when the second COVID-19 test was conducted on Thursday.

Also Read: CSK Supporters Mock Brad Hogg For 'RCB Will Win IPL 2020' Prediction On Twitter

The CSK CEO also shed line on the franchise’s plans, as he revealed that the team will finally begin training outdoors from Friday or Saturday. Kasi Viswanathan said that they were extremely relieved with the negative tests, with the coach and captain taking the final call on the resumption of practice sessions. However, whenever the CSK squad takes to the field for practice, they wouldn’t be joined by squad members Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad, who had tested positive for the virus earlier.

The duo are currently in a separate hotel. They will only be allowed to join the rest of the squad after they undergo two fresh COVID-19 tests following the culmination of their two-week isolation period.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Rubbish Rumours About Harbhajan Singh Missing This Year's Competition

IPL schedule to be announced on Friday: Sourav Ganguly

Speaking to ABP News, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced that the IPL schedule will be released on Friday. The former Indian captain admitted that the IPL 2020 schedule has been delayed, disclosing that it is on the verge of getting finalized and should be announced by Friday. Confirmation regarding the IPL schedule was also given by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhamal, who while speaking to the media, said that the tournament will begin as scheduled. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19, with it being widely expected that the first match of the season will see a replay of last year’s final, with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Smashes Bowlers During Training, Mumbai Indians Post Pics

Image Credits: IPL T20 website