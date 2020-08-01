Ravindra Jadeja’s IPL Salary Only ₹40 Lakh Less Than Entire Pakistan Team's Annual Salary

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja holds an impeccable all-round record for Team India in all three international formats of the game. Moreover, the 31-year-old is also one of the veteran campaigners of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Jadeja was an integral member of the CSK line-up that lifted the 2018 title and is set to reprise his all-round role for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season as well.

Also Read | CSK Star Ravindra Jadeja Showcases Routine During India Lockdown On Social Media

Ravindra Jadeja’s riches from IPL 2020 vs Pakistan national cricket team's figures

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the CSK franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja for ₹7 crore ($934,206). After his skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav, the Gujarat-born cricketer is the fourth most-valued player for CSK this season. Ravindra Jadeja first joined the ‘Yellow Brigade’ in 2012 and has been a part of the MS Dhoni-led unit since then (barring the two-year suspension between 2016 and 2017).

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja’s IPL salary is just ₹40 lakh ($53,383) lesser than the amount of the yearly earnings of Pakistan’s top 18 centrally contracted cricket players. As per the list churned out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in May, the board placed 18 Pakistani cricketers in their central contracts list for 2020-21. The PCB listed Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam along with Azhar Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in Grade A with these cricketers set to receive an annual income of approximately ₹60 lakh ($81,576). Meanwhile, cricketers in Grade B, which include Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas and six others are placed in an annual earning bracket of ₹41 lakh ($55,627). The six cricketers in Grade C belong to the annual earning range of just over ₹30 lakh ($40,793) per player.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Pens Down A Heart-touching Poem For His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

The cumulative annual earnings of all 18 centrally contracted Pakistani cricketers combined (as per PCB figures) amounts to ₹7.4 crore ($987,589). As mentioned earlier, Ravindra Jadeja’s earning from CSK for IPL 2020 amounts to ₹7 crore ($934,206), i.e. just ₹40 lakh (US$53,383) lesser than the 18 centrally contracted Pakistani players.

Disclaimer: The above Ravindra Jadeja IPL salary and PCB’s central contract information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Ravindra Jadeja IPL salary and PCB’s central contract information figures.

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK MS Dhoni To RCB Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain

Image credit: IPLT20.com and AP