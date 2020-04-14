CSK Spinner Piyush Chawla Recalls Getting Sachin Tendulkar Out As 16-year-old In 2005

3-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings aren't known to spend much during auctions. The most consistent team in the IPL has maintained an almost unchanged core over its entire IPL journey. So when the team made its most expensive purchase in Piyush Chawla during the IPL 2020 auctions, a lot of interest was piqued. Their IPL campaign was already supposed to be underway but the coronavirus outbreak led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed.

CSK's Piyush Chawla talks about Team India comeback and priorities

Piyush Chawla is only 31 at the moment and first played for Team India as a 17-year-old in 2006. However, since then, Chawla has not been able to stick around in the Indian playing XI for too long and the leg-spinner's last match in the Indian jersey came almost a decade ago in 2012. But this has not meant that Chawla has not been consistent with his performances. Chawla still continues to remain one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL and continues to impress for his new domestic homebase in Gujarat. Chennai Super Kings paying ₹6.75 crore for Chawla at the 2020 IPL Auctions is an indication that the spinner still has a lot of effectiveness left in him.

Piyush Chawla talks about Sachin Tendulkar dismissal and CSK journey

In an interview with Firstpost, Piyush Chawla talked about his Team India career and said that despite the fact that he has not played for India in a long time, he continues to enjoy the game. Chawla explained that his sole focus is on performing well and letting the consequences follow. Piyush Chawla also looked back at getting the legendary Sachin Tendulkar out through a googly as a 16-year-old.

Looking back at the Challenger Trophy 2005 dismissal, Chawla said that the moment remains the most iconic moment of his career as he was able to make an impression on the great Sachin Tendulkar. Talking about his Chennai Super Kings experience, Chawla added that he is really excited about playing for a legendary franchise under a legendary captain like MS Dhoni. Piyush Chawla has spent his time with two franchises - Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Chawla has played for both the teams in six seasons each.

Talking about the future of IPL 2020, Piyush Chawla said that the most important thing at the moment is human life and survival. Chawla added that he has been using this sudden break from the sport to spend time with his family. Chawla was scheduled to join the Chennai Super Kings along with superstars like Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed and an update on the tournament can be expected soon.

