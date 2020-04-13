SRH Mentor VVS Laxman Boldly Predicts CSK Captain MS Dhoni Will Play 3 More IPL Seasons

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor and former Team India batsman VVS Laxman believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and former India captain MS Dhoni can continue playing for the next three years considering his levels of fitness. The wicketkeeper's future has been clouded with uncertainty with the CSK skipper not featuring for India since July last year. The IPL 2020 could have been an ideal platform for Dhoni to announce a return to national colours. However, both his and the tournament's future remains in doubt with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

SRH mentor VVS Laxman believes CSK captain MS Dhoni can play three more IPL seasons

While there are question marks on MS Dhoni's international future, there’s no doubt over his IPL career as he was set to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. SRH mentor VVS Laxman, while speaking to Star Sports, predicted that MS Dhoni can continue playing for CSK for three more years considering his fitness. Laxman praised Dhoni's astute captaincy and claimed that the wicketkeeper enjoys leading the Chennai outfit. The SRH mentor added that while the newly elected Sunil Joshi-led selection panel will have to sit down and discuss MS Dhoni's international future, the wicketkeeper will lead CSK for a couple of seasons more.

IPL postponed: MS Dhoni career and post 2019 World Cup sabbatical

MS Dhoni has been a vital cog in the Team India side since his debut in 2005. Dhoni has featured in 350 ODIs for India, scoring a mammoth 10,773 runs at an excellent average of 50.53. Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 and gave up his ODI captaincy to Virat Kohli in 2017 but continued to play white-ball cricket till the 2019 World Cup. Post the World Cup semi-final loss, MS Dhoni has remained unavailable for the national team's selection and was snubbed by the BCCI in their annual contracted players' list. The IPL 2020 was mooted as Dhoni's comeback and a way back into India's T20 World Cup plans but the scenario seems unlikely with the IPL postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

