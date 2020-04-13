Who Owns CSK? Owners' Net Worth, Initial Investment And Team's Brand Value

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. With three IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 wins, they are the second most successful franchise after Mumbai Indians in IPL history. While they were owned by India Cements for the first 10 years, the franchise has been transferred to a separate entity named Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.

Who owns CSK?

Key members and who owns CSK?

The Managing Director of India Cements Limited, N Srinivasan is one of the more influential figures associated with the franchise. India Cements started out as CSK's owner in IPL 2008 and remained the same for a period of 10 years. However, a new entity was later formed by the name of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited and are currently serving as owners.

The key members involved with Chennai Super Kings are the directors of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. The directors of the company are Subramanian Palaniappan, Ramgopal Kalathingal, Sabaretnam Lakshmanan, Srinivasan Ranganathan, Kalidaikuruchi Subramaniam Viswanathan, Kalyanasundaram Balasubramanyam and Rakesh Singh as per zaubacorp.com.

Who owns CSK? Chennai Super Kings brand value

According to sports.info, Chennai Super Kings brand value is estimated to be around US$98 million (₹646 crore) as of December 2019. The MS Dhoni-led side is very popular among Indian cricket followers due to the presence of several Indian superstars within their line-up. Cricketers like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja are some of the more prominent players associated with the side.

Disclaimer: The above ‘Who own CSK’ net worth information and details about 'Who owns CSK' shares are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.