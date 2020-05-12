Gautam Gambhir Snubs Deepak Chahar While Picking India's T20 World Cup Bowling Attack

Former India player Gautam Gambhir has one of the sharpest cricketing brains. Gautam Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and led them to two IPL titles under his leadership. KKR, who had a tough first three years in the IPL, had a turnaround after the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the captain of the franchise. The southpaw with his selections and tactics changed the fortunes of the team.

Gautam Gambhir picks his preferred bowling line-up for T20 World Cup

Recently, on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir revealed the Indian bowling line-up that he would prefer for the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in Australia later this year. The Indian team management has a tedious task of picking the bowling lineup for this year’s T20 World Cup. India’s bowling arsenal is full of world-class bowlers and the decision to pick only a few of them will be a headache for the selectors as well as the team management.

Among leading pacers for India are Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, the spin department has the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya. Looking at the variety of the Indian bowlers, it doesn't come as a surprise that the management will have a tough time in picking the final bowling lineup.

However, Gautam Gambhir might have reduced the management's stress with his selection. Gautam Gambhir chose four specialist pacers, two wrist-spinners and an allrounder who should fly Down Under. Gautam Gambhir picked Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami as the three leading pacers before naming Navdeep Saini as the backup bowler.

As far as spinners are concerned, Gautam Gambhir went for the pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. For the allrounder’s role, the World Cup-winner picked Hardik Pandya ahead of Shivam Dube. The T20 World Cup is set to take place in October-November in Australia. As of now, clouds of uncertainty are looming over the T20 World Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICC and Cricket Australia are hopeful of conducting the T20 World Cup but the chances of it look grim.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM