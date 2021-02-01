CSK Star Deepak Chahar's Bio Goofup By Wikipedia Makes Sister Malti Poke Fun At Him

Rajasthan-based pacer Deepak Chahar is one of the most talented speedsters to have emerged out of the IPL. The right-arm quick made a name for himself in the cricketing world with his exploits in the IPL while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chahar subsequently went on to make his international debuts in T20I and ODIs for India as well.

ALSO READ | BCCI working with govt to get cricketers vaccinated, hopeful of hosting IPL 2021 in India

Malti Chahar makes fun of brother Deepak after Wikipedia shows cricketer's age as '48 years old'

Chahar is currently 28 years old but if Wikipedia is anything to go by, the CSK star is aged 48. The same was pointed out by Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar. Malti took to Twitter shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page which states that the cricketer was born in the year 1972 and is 48 years old. Expressing her amusement at Wikipedia's goof-up, Malti quipped that Deepak is finally elder to her and cheekily added that he is the fittest cricketer she has seen at 48.

ALSO READ | KKR star Shubman Gill gets praised by Australian great ahead of IPL 2021 auction

As soon as Malti Chahar uploaded the post and made fun of her brother, several reactions poured in. Fans took to Twitter and tagged Wikipedia to make them aware of the blunder. Some fans also revealed how Wikipedia had made another mistake with Deepak's younger brother and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's age. Rahul Chahar was born in 1999 but Wikipedia claimed his birth year as 1979. Here's how netizens reacted to the post.

Hahaa .....kuch bi krte hain log😂

But my hero will be the same in 48 @deepak_chahar9 ❤️ — Shivali Upadhyay❤️ (@shivali1609) January 31, 2021

Time to retire and get into coaching ??!! — 🇨🇦🇦🇪🇮🇳 Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) January 30, 2021

Lol.. Even for Rahul bhai. Wiki shows wrong age and DOB🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/dB1rjOjig1 — sateeshsd (@sateeshsd) January 31, 2021

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians' reported 16-year-old Nagaland target confirmed in IPL 2021 auction pool

Meanwhile, Chahar featured in the CSK list of retained players 2021. The Rajasthan-based cricketer was among 18 players that were retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL. The CSK list of retained players 2021 among others include N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

List of players retained:

N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

Players Released:

Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, S Watson, M Singh

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne backed for IPL 2021 contract after entertaining 3-13 spell: WATCH

SOURCE: MALTI CHAHAR INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.