Marnus Labuschagne Backed For IPL 2021 Contract After Entertaining 3-13 Spell: WATCH

Still green in the crowded T20 format, Australian test star Marnus Labuschagne is starting to show that he is made for more than just red-ball cricket. While he has been most dominant in the longest format of the game, Labuschagne's white-ball skills and temperament have received their fair share of praise over the course of the last week or so. After ending the Test series against India as the highest scorer, Labuschagne made a quick turnaround to get into the headspace for the Big Bash League.

Marnus Labuschagne eyeing IPL 2021 auction after BBL Eliminator performance

After winning two back-to-back 'Man of the Match' awards at the BBL 2021 — one for an outstanding knock of 46 & 3-35 against the Perth Scorchers that helped the Brisbane Heat secure a place in the playoffs, and one for his 49 (31) & 1-10 spell against the Melbourne Renegades, Marnus Labuschagne has announced himself as a player fit for the shortest format of the game. Playing in the BBL eliminator against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday, Labuschagne made yet another valuable contribution to his side, taking on Strikers captain and Australia teammate Travis Head with the ball.

Playing against one of the most in-form batting lineups at the BBL 2021, Labuschagne impressed with the ball once again, taking 3 wickets for just 13 runs as well as forcing a runout to help the Heat advance to the Challenger round of the final where they will play the Sydney Thunder. As is becoming common, Labuschagne's on-field mannerisms and quirks were once again the centre of the conversation as he made multiple, loud, unsuccessful appeals for Head's wicket before finally getting him caught at long-on.

Mostly considered a Test specialist batsman who sometimes bowls and plays ODIs, Labuschagne's short stint with the Brisbane Heat is sure to challenge this tag and earn him a T20I callup very soon. His performance at the BBL 2021 is also earning the budding allrounder serious clout as a potential IPL 2021 auction pick. The auction is slated to take place on February 18.

Marnus Labuschagne stats

In his short career, Marnus Labuschagne has already proven himself as one of the best in the Australian Men's cricket team. The 26-year-old made his Test debut in 2018 vs Pakistan but flitted in and out of the side for lack of form or space. His actual domination in the format began after he was brought on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes — and he has not looked back since.

As of now, Labuschagne has 1885 runs from the 18 Tests he has played, along with a high score of 215. Despite not getting many chances in the Aussie lineup, Labuschagne also has 12 Test wickets. Of the 12 ODIs he has played, Labuschagne has made 473 runs at a strike rate of 91.13. He is yet to make his T20I debut.

Image credits: Heat BBL Twitter

