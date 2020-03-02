CSK Star Faf Du Plessis To Get Vital Practice After Recall In India-South Africa ODIs

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their 15-man squad which will take on India in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The India vs South Africa series will commence on March 12 in Dharamsala. The second and third ODI will be played on March 15 and 18 respectively.

India vs South Africa: CSK's Faf du Plessis makes a comeback to the South African squad

Faf du Plessis, who recently relinquished his captaincy duties, made a comeback to the ODI squad. Faf du Plessis will play his first ODI match after the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. The former Proteas captain, who is also the senior-most player in the side, will be playing under the captaincy of Quinton de Kock in India.

Faf du Plessis has played for South Africa in 143 ODIs at an impressive average of 47.47 with 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name. The decision to retire came after a slump in his form. Now that Faf du Plessis has stepped down as the captain of the side, he would be able to solely concentrate on his batting and score runs galore at the top of the order.

Left-arm spinner George Linde, who made his Test debut in India last year, has also been included in the side. The 28-year-old has played only one Test for South Africa in which he has scored 64 runs and picked up four wickets.

The squad of 15 also sees the return of rested players, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen to bolster the batting line-up as well as the retention of Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj & Lutho Sipamla. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EECy9QdUFk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 2, 2020

South Africa’s squad for the 3 ODIs against India

Quinton de Kock (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis set to play for CSK again

Followed by the India vs South Africa ODIs, Faf du Plessis will play for CSK in the IPL 2020 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Du Plessis has been a part of the CSK outfit since the 2012 season. The IPL 2020 will begin with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA TWITTER