CSK Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Ties Knot With Maharashtra Cricketer Utkarsha Pawar; See Pics

After winning the Indian Premier League 2023 title for CSK, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his fiancee Utkarsha Pawar on May 3, 2023, in a family marriage ceremony. His teammates Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki attended the reception and also shared a glimpse of the marriage on their official Instagram handles.

Ruturaj Gaikwad applied for a leave from the BCCI due to his marriage as he was supposed to fly with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia. Gaikwad had an excellent season with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 and was one of the leading run scorers during the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad marries Utkarsha Pawar

While Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his adorable glimpses of marriage on Instagram other than teammates Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki who attended his marriage, his other team members and Indian players as well wished him on his special day.

Cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Lungi Ngidi, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more wished him the best for his married on social media.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar?

Utkarsha Pawar is reportedly Ruturaj Gaikwad's long-time girlfriend and she herself is a cricketer and plays for the Maharashtra State Cricket Team. Utkarsha was also seen watching the CSK matches in the stadium during the Indian Premier League 2023.

Getting back to Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, the right-handed opening batsman scored a total of 590 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 147.50 with four half-centuries. He also did solid opening partnerships with his partner Devon Conway and played a major part in the team's success in the IPL 2023.

Returning to Chennai Super Kings' journey to their fifth Indian Premier League title, the team defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was one of the best in the history of the tournament as it was extended to three days due to the interruption of rain and also will be remembered due to Ravindra Jadeja's memorable finish in the last over.