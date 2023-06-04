'Competitive': Aussies Describe Virat Kohli In One Word Ahead Of WTC Final - WATCH

Indian batsman Virat Kohli is known to be one of the best cricketers in the world and has nearly ruled for a decade with his batting performance. Virat will be in action in the WTC Final 2023 against Australia from June 7, 2023, and also has a different love affair with them. Ahead of the IND vs AUS World Test Championship Final, the Australian cricketers were asked to define Kohli in one word. The video featured Aussie players like Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Pat Cummins.

While Cameron Green was the first to answer the question, he said, "The man of India, that he has been for quite a while and he’s been leading the team for the last decade basically and being so successful. While David Warner feels "cover drive" is the best word to define Virat whereas batsman Marnus Labuschagne feels, "One of the greats, all format great, hopefully not so great this week."

Aussies define Virat Kohli in one word; Watch

Aussie opener Usman Khawaja feels that Virat Kohli is very 'competitive' whereas bowler Mitchell Starc opined Virat to be 'Very Skillful' and said, “Very skillful, dominated for a very long time, backbone of the middle order."

Steve Smith who is Virat Kohli's batchmate of the U19 World Cup 2008 said, "He’s been a superstar for a long time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against us, but hopefully we can keep him quiet this week." Australia skipper Pat Cummins was also asked to define Virat in one word to which he said, "Good player, always seems like he’s up for the fight."

Virat Kohli's recent record

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2023 and has scored a lot of runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023. Kohli scored a total of 638 runs from 14 games and was number 4 in the orange cap standings.

Virat Kohli also made 186 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in his last Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in this year's March.