Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates CSK's 5th IPL Title Glory To CSK Legend And It's Not MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the top performers of the team since the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League. Ruturaj also scored 590 runs from 16 games of IPL 2023 and also gave a valuable contribution of 26 runs in the CSK vs GT IPL final. While his team defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final to clinch the fifth tournament title, the right-handed batter dedicated the win to teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Ambati Rayudu who played his last Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans had announced his retirement from the IPL just one day before the scheduled final. While speaking after the match Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "This one was more special because how last year went for us. To come back in style, to win games at Chepauk, and to win away games. The way everyone contributed through the season. Jinks, Conway. Rayudu wasn't getting balls. Would like to dedicate the win to Rayudu. Even today we were talking about having a good start. With wickets in hand, we thought we'll easily chase down 12-13 an over in the end."

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

While Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated the IPL 2023 win to Ambati Rayudu, he as well was emotional after seeing a fairytale finish to his IPL career. "Yes, it's a fairy-tale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I mean it's unbelievable. Fortunate to have played in really great sides and this is one of the sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work for the last 30 years. I'm just happy that it finished on this night. I would like really like to take this movement to really thank my family. My father especially", Rayudu said after the match.

Ambati Ruyudu has had a brilliant career in both the Indian Premier League and also the blue jersey, though he didn't play much for Team India. Rayudu played for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL and made a total of 4348 in the 204 matches he played in the tournament. He also hit a century for CSK in the IPL 2018.