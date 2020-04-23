CSK Star Shane Watson Picks Ex-PSL Mentor Amongst Bowlers He Would Have Loved To Face

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson proved to be one of the country's most versatile cricketers in the 2010s. Watson had more than a decade-long career for Australia before retiring from the international game in 2016. He continues to be a part of CSK in the IPL, where he helped the team lift their third IPL trophy in 2018.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson fires memorable 101 vs current IPL team CSK on April 22, 2013; watch video

CSK's Shane Watson selects ex-PSL mentor as bowler he would want to face

Shane Watson recently appeared on Cricket Australia's The Unplayable Podcast and during this, talked about the former bowlers he would have loved to face. Watson's first revelation was Wasim Akram. Akram was one of the fiercest bowlers of the 1990s and was even the captain of Pakistan. He took 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets.

Shane Watson commended Akram for his abilities to bowl at high speeds and swing the ball either way with pace. Watson would have loved to be challenge batting at the top of the order against Wasim Akram. Akram and Watson spent time together in the PSL during Watson's time with Islamabad United.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson reveals going through batting with injured knee during IPL 2019 MI vs CSK final

CSK's Shane Watson picks West Indian legends

The other two bowlers that Shane Watson wishes to have faced in his career are Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. These two formed one of the fiercest bowling duos that helped the West Indies dominate Test cricket in the 1990s. The duo shares more than 900 Test wickets between each other and Watson expressed his intrigue regarding their aggressive bowling. Shane Watson reflected on how Ambrose and Walsh used to "bowl at the throat" and were some really scary bowlers to face. He also reflected on an incident where former Australian captain Ricky Ponting refused to be scared of the duo by not wearing a helmet during their 1996 World Cup clash in Jaipur.

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson reveals three all-time greats he wished he could have faced during his career!



Listen to the Unplayable Podcast: https://t.co/Y5CpBkZQZF pic.twitter.com/FE00KjaAnS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Shane Watson thanks CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming for 'keeping faith' during IPL

Shane Watson was supposed to be a part of CSK in the IPL 2020. He has been with the team since the IPL 2018. The IPL 2020 was supposed to mark the return of CSK captain MS Dhoni to active cricket and the team would also see the arrival of new stars like Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran. Watson currently plays the PSL for the Quetta Gladiators.

ALSO READ | CSK star Shane Watson names lesser-known Pakistan bowler as toughest he has ever faced