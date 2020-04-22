Shane Watson Fires Memorable 101 Vs Current IPL Team CSK On April 22, 2013; Watch Video

On April 22, 2013, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson smashed his first hundred of the IPL while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. That hundred came against the CSK at the Chepauk and saw Watson showcasing his sublime form. Shane Watson was the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural IPL and due to his performances in 2013, the Australian bagged the honour for a second time.

Shane Watson smashes his first IPL hundred against CSK

This was the 30th match of the IPL 2013 and the Rajasthan Royals were visiting CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams had looked strong in the tournament and were facing each other near the midway stage of the league stages. RR captain Rahul Dravid won the toss and chose to bat first on the Chennai wicket. Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for the Royals.

While Ajinkya Rahane only played 15 balls, Shane Watson looked confident on his end of the wicket as he scored consistently and looked good. Watson took the attack to the CSK bowlers from the start and stitched a 71-run partnership with Rahane where he contributed 54 in just 29 balls. After Rahane was dismissed in the 8th over for 16, Watson went through numorous batting partners but the Royals' cause was not hurt.

Watson had most of the strike and he made the most of it. On his 60th ball, Watson scored his 100th run and brought up the first century of IPL 2013 and his own maiden IPL century. He got dismissed for 101 and Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 185 on the board. Here are highlights of Watson's innings.

(Footage courtesy: BCCI)

Shane Watson's efforts, however, could not guarantee a Rajasthan win as CSK ended up chasing down RR's total. Watson scored 543 runs in the season and took 13 wickets. Rajasthan qualified for the playoffs but could not make the final. Watson stayed with the team until 2015 and ironically, now plays for the Chennai Super Kings itself. The BCCI currently has the IPL 2020 postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

