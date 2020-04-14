Shane Watson Reveals Going Through Batting With Injured Knee During IPL 2019 Final

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson almost pulled off a victory for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer batted through pain and blood on his way to an attacking knock of 80 from just 59 balls against Mumbai Indians. It was only his downfall in the last over that led CSK to fall short of the title by just one run in a see-saw thrilling final encounter.

Shane Watson recalls IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians

During the course of his innings, Shane Watson had injured his knee while diving to complete a run. He later continued batting amid a bloodied leg and a cut through his pads. In a recent online interview with sports producer Rupha Ramani, the CSK all-rounder revealed that he did not realise about his injured knee at the time.

Shane Watson said that while he had “absolutely no idea” about the cut, he only realised it after he was walking back to the pavilion upon his dismissal. Shane Watson further said that had he known about his injury from the beginning, he would have still batted for CSK because of the occasion of the big final. He said that the love and support he has received from CSK fans since his joining has been mind-blowing and he would have given anything to help his franchise to victory.

Recapping the IPL 2019 final

Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 149-8 in their 20 overs. In CSK’s response, Shane Watson kept going in spite of losing partners on the other end. Watson took the match to the last over before perishing on 80. Mumbai Indians eventually won the thrilling affair and lifted their fourth IPL title.

