CSK Supporters Mock Brad Hogg For 'RCB Will Win IPL 2020' Prediction On Twitter

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is immensely active on social media. The 2-time World Cup winner is time and again seen interacting with his fans on Twitter where he answers their queries and gives his two cents about several cricketing topics. Brad Hogg was at it once again on Wednesday when he took to the micro-blogging site and made a bold prediction about the winners of the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 introduces unique contact tracing electronic badges for all bio-bubble members?

Brad Hogg trolled on Twitter for picking RCB over CSK as favourites to win IPL 2020

Brad Hogg conducted his customary #AskHoggy session where he answers the questions that his fans shoot at him. A Twitter user asked Brad Hogg which team according to him can win the IPL 2020 title. In reply, Hogg picked Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore as the favourites to win the IPL 2020 trophy.

Notably, Brad Hogg snubbed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. The Chennai-based franchise remains the only team to have qualified in all the playoffs of the IPL, which is why Hogg ignoring CSK came as a surprise to many netizens. However, after Hogg disregarded CSK, the fans of the franchise took to Twitter and mocked the Australian international for choosing Virat Kohli's RCB over MS Dhoni's CSK as favourites to win the IPL 2020. Several reactions poured in as Hogg was trolled for his choices.

ALSO READ | James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Will wait and watch. @ChennaiIPL our tigers are here ... — Rajesh (@rajesh_84) September 2, 2020

Will save this tweet Brad and will show u when Csk win!! — Ashish Aryan (@AshishA29078012) September 2, 2020

I think you are forgetting one team,"THE BOSS" who always waits for the other team to play final.🦁💛

Are you taking almond on regular basis?#askhoggy #IPL2020 — •RITESH JHA• (@its_ritesh__07) September 2, 2020

Why are you discounting CSK ? — Sandeep Singh (@awkwardaatma) September 2, 2020

Pin this tweet. Will see. Final #CSK vs #RCB, my prediction @ChennaiIPL will win — NADIMPALLI VARMA (@NADIMPALLIVARM3) September 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Kings XI Punjab have fun day at private beach even as COVID threat looms over IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence on September 19 with the final to be played on November 10. All eight IPL 2020 franchises have reached the UAE and have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. However, the three-time IPL champions CSK are going through a torrid time after several members of their contingent including two players tested positive for coronavirus.

On top of that, their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. MS Dhoni's men are yet to hit the ground to train for IPL 2020 after their quarantine period was extended. The Yellow Army will want to get back to training quickly and figure out their team combination ahead of the cricketing extravaganza.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's mantra for CSK's success revealed by Shane Watson ahead of IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: AP