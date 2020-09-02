Kings XI Punjab Have Fun Day At Private Beach Even As COVID Threat Looms Over IPL 2020

Soon after completing the mandatory quarantine and a few training sessions, KL Rahul & Co. hit the beach for a 'fun day' recently. The Kings XI Punjab players and management enjoyed a swim in the UAE waters and also had a groovy photo session. Head Coach Anil Kumble, Jonty Rhodes, and Wasim Jaffer were also with the boys having fun at the beach. Speedster Mohammad Shami was also seen posing as coach Kumble captured him.

"Adrian first told us that is he is going to make us swim for a kilometre, everyone backed out. No I am just kidding. He just called us out of our rooms on a rest day. Out in hot water and just enjoy the beach," said opener Mayank Agarwal in the video posted by Kings XI Punjab.

COVID threat over IPL

Earlier on Friday, PTI reported that 12 members of the MS Dhoni-led franchise had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. On Saturday, another player of the franchise had contracted the infection. The BCCI on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel have been infected with the virus including two players. The BCCI has also informed that a total of 1988 RT-PCR Tests have been conducted between August 20-28 and that all affected personnel and their close contacts are 'asymptomatic' and have been isolated.

However, CSK CEO N Srinivisan on Tuesday confirmed that all the infected personnel have tested negative. Players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will now undergo mandatory two-week quarantine before joining the squad back.

KL hits the nets

Kings XI Punjab had their first net session in the UAE last Thursday after ending their mandatory one-week quarantine period. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was also with the team and had a swing at the nets after the Coronavirus-forced break. The Indian batsman expressed displeasure over the hot conditions in the Middle-East and remarked that he would have loved to bat in a 'much cooler' temperature.

"It (the net session) was very good. Been at home for so long so just being able to get a chance to be in the middle with the team to get a hit feels really really good. The conditions are very very hot. Ideally, I would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler. But yeah, really happy to be outdoors and to practice and to do what we love," the skipper had said.

Kings XI Punjab full squad

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

