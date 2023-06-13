CSK Top Wicket-taker Tushar Deshpande Gets Engaged To His 'School Crush' Nabha; See Pics

Why you're reading this: Tushar Deshpande played a pivotal role as Chennai Super Kings romped their way to the Indian Premier League title this time. The fast bowler picked up 21 wickets and finished as the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He played all 16 matches for the southern giants.

3 things you need to know

CSK lifted their fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final.

They equalled Mumbai Indians' record and now is the joint most title holder

This was Tushar Deshpande's second season with CSK

CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande got engaged

Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his childhood crush Nabha Gaddamwar as the cricketer himself let people know of the event through his Instagram account.

He posted a couple of pictures where he could be seen exchanging rings with his would be wife. Messages poured for the couple in as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad who recently got married, congratulated the couple.

Deshpande captioned the photo, " She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCÉ ."

Deshpande burstred into the scene last season and continued his progress as he became MS Dhoni's go-to bowler this season. He was brought in ahead of the 2022 IPL for a mere 20 lakhs and this time it proved to be a conclusive season for the bowler. Another CSK player Shivam Dube attended the ceremony and also put up a story on his Instagram handle.

Talking about his performance this season, Deshpande did'nt had an impressive start in IPL 2023 and was going for runs and also conceded a few no-balls during this process which proved to be costly for MS Dhoni led CSK but after getting regular chances under Dhoni, he regained his confidence and turned out to be leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2023.

Deshpande didn't enjoy much during his time with Delhi capitals and CSK seem to have brought luck in his cricket career. Earlier Ruturaj Gaikwad also got married to female cricketer Utkarsha Pawar in a lavish ceremony.

Deshpande led Chennai's relatively unknown bolwing lineup which also had Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana in the ranks.