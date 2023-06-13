Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates His Wedding To The People Of Chennai; 'For What CSK Has Done...'

Why you're reading this: Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recently lifted the IPL 2023 trophy with Chennai Super Kings. This was his second IPL title in three seasons. Earlier, the Maharashtra-born cricketer won the coveted trophy with CSK in 2021. He won the Orange Cap for scoring the most number of runs that season. After lifting the IPL trophy for the second time in his career last month, Gaikwad got married to his fiance Utkarsha Pawar.

3 things you need to know

Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the IPL 2023 season as CSK's second-highest run-scorer.

Gaikwad was one of the key contributors to CSK's title win in the recently-concluded season

Based on his performance, Gaikwad received his maiden Test call-up but had to withdraw due to his wedding

Gaikwad dedicates his wedding to the people of Chennai

Chennai Super Kings' star batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recently tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar, a cricketer from Maharashtra who has represented the state in domestic matches. Gaikwad shared pictures of their engagement on social media and expressed his gratitude towards the people of Chennai and the South Indian culture.

He acknowledged the significance of the city and how the Chennai Super Kings have positively influenced his life. Unfortunately, Gaikwad couldn't participate in the World Test Championship final, and Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced him in the Indian team as a backup player. Gaikwad informed the BCCI about his unavailability due to his wedding, and Coach Rahul Dravid decided to select a replacement.

Gaikwad's exceptional performances have been instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' success over the past three seasons. He scored 590 runs with an impressive strike rate of 147.50 and an average of 42.14 in the recently-concluded IPL season, helping CSK win its record fifth title of the league.

Gaikwad's connection with CSK

Ever since Ruturaj Gaikwad made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020, his life and career have undergone a remarkable transformation. Initially struggling with three low scores in the first six games, Gaikwad turned the tide by smashing three consecutive fifties. His outstanding performance continued, leading him to win the prestigious Orange Cap. Subsequently, Gaikwad earned a place in the national team and has now become a two-time IPL champion, contributing significantly to CSK's success.

